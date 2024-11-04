Sunil Grover Faces Criticism For Asking Triptii Dimri If Something Happened In Real Over Her Bold Scenes With Ranbir Kapoor In Animal

Mumbai: Sunil Grover is right facing massive criticism for his statement in The Great Indian Kapil Show. The actor who plays the role of Dafli in the show sometimes who is madly in love with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor once again turned as Dafli when Triptii Dimri arrived on the show to promote her latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Triptii who became an overnight star with her bold scenes in Animal was questioned by Sunil aka Dafli if actually something happened between the two. This question has left many netizens irked and they are massively criticising the actor for his statement.

In the show, Sunil enters as Dafli and she questions is the same one who was with Ranbir in Animal and asks," Yeh Jo aapne Ranbir ke saath kia, I hope woh shooting wagera thi, Aisa asli mai toh nahi hua tha na". Triptii laughs off and says no, nothing was for real.

Many slammed Sunil for stooping so slow. One user on Reddit said," This is why they take advantage of her, this and the main reason being she’s an outsider with no backing. I’d like to see them bring up this topic with a nepo." One user said," “This is so disgusting! She handled it so well. Even Kapil and Vidya seemed a bit worried about her reaction. Can see it on his face. Hope they stop such lame jokes."

Along with Triptii, Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan were present in the show to promote their film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which is creating quite a stir on the internet.