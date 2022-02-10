Sunil Grover thanks fans for love and prayers, says ‘he's healing after heart surgery’

New Delhi: Actor-comedian Sunil Grover, who recently got discharged from Mumbai hospital after getting his bypass surgery after a minor heart attack has now thanked everyone for their wishes.

Bhai treatment theek ho Gaya, Meri chal rahi hai healing,

Aap sab ki duaaon ke liye, Gratitude hai meri feeling!

Thoko taali! — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) February 10, 2022

As always, this time also, his humour was on point and now all the fans are showering more and more love on him.

Sunil had been admitted to Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute for a blockage in his heart and was also diagnosed with COVID-19.

There he underwent 4 bypass surgeries using both internal mammary arteries from inside his chest. Following this, the actor was discharged from the hospital on February 3.

Sunil is a well-known figure in the television industry, having appeared on shows such as 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' and 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. He has also featured in 'Kanpur Wale Khuranas' and 'Gangs Of Filmistaan' after becoming a household name.

Apart from his stint on television, he was recently seen in 'Bharat', 'Pataakha', 'Tandav', and 'Sunflower' among others that garnered him immense appreciation.

He has previously also appeared in a few films, including Aamir Khan's 2008 hit movie 'Ghajini', Akshay Kumar's 'Gabbar Is Back', and 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh'.