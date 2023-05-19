Sunita Kapoor’s 39th Wedding Anniversary Wish For Husband Anil Kapoor Is Pure Love

Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor celebrate their 39th wedding anniversary on Friday, 19 May. After dating for almost a decade, the couple got married in 1984. Their relationship, which started with a prank call, got intense with the two tying the nuptial knot. To make the day a special one, Sunita Kapoor has shared a love-filled post for her beloved husband. Along with a series of pictures featuring herself and Anil Kapoor, Sunita wrote a heartwarming note. Talking about how time flies, Sunita said, “39 years of being married to you Anil Kapoor, 11 years of courtship. How time flies!! Happy anniversary husband! Thank you for making my life easier, better, happier. Here’s to us, to our love, adventures, our hearts and our forever... Love you forever.”

Anil and Sunita Kapoor’s friends and colleagues including Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon, Chunky Panday, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey have shared their warmest greetings in the comments section.

Prior to this, Anil Kapoor shared a loved-filled post to wish his wife on their 50 years of togetherness. “Happy 50 years of love to us Sunita! Here's to being the lead in the most epic romance we could have ever imagined... A love story that began 50 years ago and will live on forever! I'll never understand how you managed to remain sane through 39 years of marriage and 11 years of dating me! They should write ballads about your patience and devotion! And yet, half a decade later, one thing hasn't changed... You still take my breath away everytime you walk into a room! Happy Anniversary to my one and only, now and forever!" he wrote.

Their daughters, actress Sonam Kapoor and producer Rhea Kapoor also dropped special notes to wish their parents.

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s wedding

After dating for 11 long years, Anil Kapoor proposed to Sunita after signing his 1985 film Meri Jung. In a low-key wedding attended by merely 10 people, the two got married the next day on 19 May, 1984. The couple has three children - Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.