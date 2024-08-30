Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2785256https://zeenews.india.com/people/sunny-deol-and-preity-zinta-trolled-for-an-old-pan-masala-ad-along-with-kids-2785256.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SUNNY DEOL

Sunny Deol And Preity Zinta Trolled For An Old Pan Masala Ad Along With Kids

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta feature in a pan masala ad along with kids; netizens lash them for being irresponsible. 

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2024, 01:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sunny Deol And Preity Zinta Trolled For An Old Pan Masala Ad Along With Kids

Mumbai: Celebrities often fall prey to making wrong choices when it comes to endorsements. Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Shah Rukh Khan are the biggest examples. And now one of the old endorsements of Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol is grabbing eyeballs along with Preity Zinta. They both are seen promoting a Pan Masala brand along with kids and are facing massive trolling for being so irresponsible. The video has multiple actors including Shakti Kapoor who are enjoying the pan masala that has a printed photo of Sunny Deol, who arrives and promotes equality one kid asks him for an autograph and he shows the pan masala packet and says, ‘This is only my autograph’. 

Watch the video of Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta featuring in a pan masala and they are getting trolled by the netizens for having kids in it.

Kangana taking shots at hrithik ?
byu/Slurpmey inBollyBlindsNGossip

Many are slamming Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta for promoting the substitute version of tobacco. One user said,”Is it really Gutkha?? If yes why the hell is he giving that to a kid”. Another user commented, “Probably not actual gutka but some surrogate product which has another version with tobacco added to it.” One said, “They could have avoided putting kids in such ads”. Well, the internet doesn’t spare anyone. On the professional front, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta were seen together in Lahore 1947.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why is Jama Masjid not a national heritage?
DNA Video
DNA: Army's mission 'All out' in Kashmir before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is Bangladesh plotting against India?
DNA Video
DNA: Demand to encounter wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Air Force rescues man in flood, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Why is BJP changing names of railway stations in Amethi?
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata threatens amid 'Bengal Bandh' violence
DNA Video
DNA: Will the division of castes start from JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahmani released on bail in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelations in Sanjay Roy's polygraph test