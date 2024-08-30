Sunny Deol And Preity Zinta Trolled For An Old Pan Masala Ad Along With Kids

Mumbai: Celebrities often fall prey to making wrong choices when it comes to endorsements. Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Shah Rukh Khan are the biggest examples. And now one of the old endorsements of Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol is grabbing eyeballs along with Preity Zinta. They both are seen promoting a Pan Masala brand along with kids and are facing massive trolling for being so irresponsible. The video has multiple actors including Shakti Kapoor who are enjoying the pan masala that has a printed photo of Sunny Deol, who arrives and promotes equality one kid asks him for an autograph and he shows the pan masala packet and says, ‘This is only my autograph’.

Watch the video of Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta featuring in a pan masala and they are getting trolled by the netizens for having kids in it.

Many are slamming Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta for promoting the substitute version of tobacco. One user said,”Is it really Gutkha?? If yes why the hell is he giving that to a kid”. Another user commented, “Probably not actual gutka but some surrogate product which has another version with tobacco added to it.” One said, “They could have avoided putting kids in such ads”. Well, the internet doesn’t spare anyone. On the professional front, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta were seen together in Lahore 1947.