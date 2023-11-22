NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol attended the 54th International Film Festival of India held in Panaji, Goa and the actor was seen getting emotional at the event. Sunny was speaking about his journey in the film industry and when mentioned that he faced the 'struggle period' that begin after his 2001 blockbuster 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'. The actor added that he was not offered any film script after the Anil Sharma's directorial.

Sunny was seen visibly emotional as he interacted with the three directors at the film event. In a video floating on X (formerly Twitter), the actor is seen breaking into tears after Rajkumar Santoshi's remark.

As per Indian Express, the filmmaker was quoted as saying, "I believe that the industry has not done justice to Sunny’s talent. But God has done justice." At this point, Sunny breaks down into tears at the stage.

When Rajkumar Santoshi asked Sunny about his journey, the actor said, "I have been really very lucky. I just get too emotional, that’s my problem. I was very fortunate. I started with Rahul. He gave me three beautiful films. Some worked, some didn’t. But till today, people remember those films. I am standing here because of my films. After Gadar, which was a massive hit, my struggle period had started because subjects or scripts were not offered to me and things were not happening."

"Even though I did some films in between, there was a gap of 20 years. But I did not give up. I was always moving forward. I joined films because I wanted to become an actor, not a star. I had seen the films of my father and I too wanted to do films of that variety," he added.

Sunny Deol was recently seen in Anil Sharma's 'Gadar 2', which crossed Rs 500 crore at the domestic Box Office. The actor will next be seen in 'Baap', which also stars Mithun, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff.

Sunny is also teaming up with Aamir Khan for the first time for 'Lahore 1947'. The Aamir Khan Productions will be bankrolling the film which will star Sunny as the male lead and directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi.