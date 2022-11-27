topStoriesenglish
Sunny Deol pens a heartfelt note for son Karan on his birthday

Born on November 27, 1990, Karan made his film debut with the 2019 movie 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' and is all set for his next 'Apne 2' alongside Sunny Deol, Dharmendra, and Bobby Deol. 

Mumbai: As Karan Deol turns a year older today, his father Sunny Deol has shared a message for his son saying that as a director, he always admired his hard work and dedication to his craft. Born on November 27, 1990, Karan made his film debut with the 2019 movie 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' and is all set for his next 'Apne 2' alongside Sunny Deol, Dharmendra, and Bobby Deol. He called his father the best guide he could have in his life.

As the 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2' actor celebrates his birthday, his father and Bollywood actor Sunny wrote: "As a director I pushed your limits, and made you do everything. You rappelled off of high peaks in the Himalayas, jumped into frozen lakes, swam in Grade 6 Rapids water streams, got stuck between rocks, got hurt, but kept going on and on without a second thought...just because you believed in me!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"When I was making you do all this, as a father my heart was always in my mouth, as a director my admiration for you was scaling mountaintops! You will succeed in your life my son because you take no shortcuts. I know it`s a lot of hard work, keep going, respect elders, be kind and standup up for what is right! Happy Birthday, son!"

His family poured in heartfelt wishes for him. Bobby Deol posted a picture on Instagram wishing Karan on his special day.

