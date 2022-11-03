topStoriesenglish
SUNNY DEOL

Sunny Deol recalls visiting father Dharmendra's film set to meet a tiger, shares pic

Sunny Deol and Dharmendra will again reunite on the big screen with the sequel to the superhit film 'Apne'.

Last Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 08:31 PM IST
  • Sunny Deol shared a throwback picture on Thursday
  • It featured him and his dad Dharmendra
  • Sunny Deol was last seen in the film 'Chup'

Sunny Deol recalls visiting father Dharmendra's film set to meet a tiger, shares pic

Mumbai: Actor Sunny Deol on Thursday took a stroll down memory lane and recalled visiting the sets of his father Dharmendra`s film `Ankhen`. Taking to Instagram, Sunny dropped a throwback picture in which he and his sister are seen touching a tiger that was required for a scene on the set.

"Fearless sister and brother on the sets of film ANKHAN my dads film. Best spy film. Watch it and tell me," he captioned the post.Sunny and his sister`s childhood picture garnered several likes and comments. Here is the post shared by the actor:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@iamsunnydeol)

"Love you," Sunny`s brother and actor Bobby Deol commented."Paaji aap toh shuru se fearless hai," a fan commented. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be seen in `Apne 2`, which will also star his father Dharmendra, son Karan and brother Bobby. Directed by Anil Sharma, the upcoming film is the sequel to the much-loved family drama `Apne`, which was released in 2007. 

The film, which revolves around the importance of family bonds, also starred Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Katrina Kaif. Sunny also has Soorya in his kitty. Reportedly, the film is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam crime thriller `Joseph`. In April, he unveiled his look from the film in which he was seen sitting on a staircase, looking lost in some deep thoughts.

