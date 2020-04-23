हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol’s old is gold pic with Dharmendra is every bit frame-worthy

The picture has Sunny playing with one of his sisters and father-veteran actor Dharmendra. Sunny, as a young boy, can be seen holding a pillow and throwing it on his sister, who is cradled in Dharmendra’s arms.

Sunny Deol’s old is gold pic with Dharmendra is every bit frame-worthy
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@iamsunnydeol

New Delhi: Very rarely do we see throwback pictures of the Deol family, but whenever they post one, it becomes a big hit on the internet. On Thursday, Sunny Deol dug out a million-dollar picture from his childhood days and trust us when we say it’s a wonderful throwback treat. The picture has Sunny playing with one of his sisters and father-veteran actor Dharmendra. Sunny, as a young boy, can be seen holding a pillow and throwing it on his sister, who is cradled in Dharmendra’s arms. The trio are all smiles as they get clicked.

“Flashback. Dad, my sister and me... life,” read Sunny Deol’s caption for the photo.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Flashback Dad my sister and me #life

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) on

Actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are Dharmendra's sons with his first wife Prakash Kaur, whom he married in 1954. Apart from Sunny and Bobby, the couple are also parents to daughters Vijayta and Ajeeta.

In 1979, Dharmendra married actress Hema Malini, but he didn't divorce Prakash Kaur. Esha and Ahana Deol are their daughters.

On the work front, Sunny Deol was last seen in ‘Blank’. Meanwhile, he also directed his son Karan Deol for his debut film ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’.

Tags:
Sunny DeolDharmendrasunny deol throwback pic
Next
Story

'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Gill's TikTok warning to China will make you laugh out loud - Watch
Corona Meter
  • 21393Confirmed
  • 4258Discharged
  • 681Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M14S

Badi Bahas: Did the tukde-tukde gang instigate riots in Delhi?