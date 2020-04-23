Sunny Deol’s old is gold pic with Dharmendra is every bit frame-worthy

New Delhi: Very rarely do we see throwback pictures of the Deol family, but whenever they post one, it becomes a big hit on the internet. On Thursday, Sunny Deol dug out a million-dollar picture from his childhood days and trust us when we say it’s a wonderful throwback treat. The picture has Sunny playing with one of his sisters and father-veteran actor Dharmendra. Sunny, as a young boy, can be seen holding a pillow and throwing it on his sister, who is cradled in Dharmendra’s arms. The trio are all smiles as they get clicked.

“Flashback. Dad, my sister and me... life,” read Sunny Deol’s caption for the photo.

Take a look:

Actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are Dharmendra's sons with his first wife Prakash Kaur, whom he married in 1954. Apart from Sunny and Bobby, the couple are also parents to daughters Vijayta and Ajeeta.

In 1979, Dharmendra married actress Hema Malini, but he didn't divorce Prakash Kaur. Esha and Ahana Deol are their daughters.

On the work front, Sunny Deol was last seen in ‘Blank’. Meanwhile, he also directed his son Karan Deol for his debut film ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’.