SUNNY DEOL

Sunny Deol Treats Fans To Explosive FIRST Look Of 'Jaat' On His Birthday, Promising Unstoppable Action Fury

Sunny Deol Unveils First Look of Much-Awaited Action Thriller 'Jaat' on His Special Day. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 19, 2024, 02:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sunny Deol Treats Fans To Explosive FIRST Look Of 'Jaat' On His Birthday, Promising Unstoppable Action Fury (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Today marks a special occasion as we celebrate the birthday of the legendary action superstar Sunny Deol with a grand reveal of the action packed first look poster and the official title of his much-anticipated film, "Jaat".

Directed by Telugu director Gopichand Malineni and produced by the renowned Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, "Jaat" promises to be a cinematic spectacle like no other.

The first look poster, unveiled today, showcases Sunny Deol in a powerful and intense avatar, setting the tone for what audiences can expect from this action-packed film. The poster hints at the high-octane drama and larger-than-life action sequences that are set to redefine the genre.

Have A Look At The Post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Sunny Deol, known for his commanding screen presence and impactful performances, teams up with Gopichand Malineni, a director celebrated for his ability to blend intense action with compelling narratives. This collaboration is set to deliver an unparalleled cinematic experience that will captivate audiences nationwide.

About Sunny Deol's New Movie

"Jaat" features a stellar cast including Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles, adding depth and dynamism to the film.

The production is being handled on a grand scale by leading production houses, Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, ensuring top-notch quality and entertainment.

The film's music is composed by the sensational Thaman S, with Rishi Punjabi handling the cinematography, Navin Nooli overseeing the editing, and Avinash Kolla in charge of production design.

The technical crew, including action choreographers Anl Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat, promises to deliver breathtaking stunts and action sequences.

Jaat is Scheduled for a 2025 Release, with Fans Eagerly Awaiting Further Updates!

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK