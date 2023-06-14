Sunny Leone Amps The Style Quotient As She Walks The Red Carpet In A Shimmery Blue Dress, Pics Inside

New Delhi: Sunny Leone is on a roll with her fashion game. After making a mark at the Cannes Film Festival for her film Kennedy with her impeccable fashion fits, the next stop is Sydney Film Festival and Sunny has once again owned the carpet leaving no crumbs.

For the screening of Kennedy at the Sydney Film Festival, Sunny chose an official Saisha Shinde elegant strapless pale blue flowy dress with silver detailing on it. Sunny looked like a vision donning this chic and beautiful outfit. She had her short flowy beach waves neatly side parted and kept her makeup nude with glossy lips. Sunny paired this gorgeous outfit with a pair of dainty white stilettos and delicate earrings by Palmonas and Auorstudio, respectively. This complete look was styled by, none other than her favorite stylist, Hitendra Kapopara.

Sunny Leone definitely raises the fashion bar at the Sydney Film Festival. Her fans have loved all her modish looks till date, as she truly is a fashion icon. They are also eagerly waiting for Kennedy to hit theatres in India. Apart from Kennedy, Sunny has a few more exciting projects in the pipeline, which will be released by this year's end.