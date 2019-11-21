close

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone buys stake in IPL Soccer

Former England football star Micheal Owen brand ambassador of the league.

Mumbai: Bollywood star Sunny Leone has bought a stake in the Leicester Galactos team of IPL Soccer, a celebrity-owned seven-a-side indoor football tournament held in the UK.

Sunny's team is co-owned by Jaz Dhami.

Sunny said: "Sports speak a global language and it's my pleasure that I get the chance to encourage emerging talent. IPL Soccer gives the right kind of exposure, facilities and platform to the soccer players.

"Sport is one of the few institutions that can break down barriers and stereotypes. Providing fully inclusive opportunities for all are at the core of the IPL soccer Programme," said Owen.

The "Mastizaade" star recently posted the video of her kicking the ball at a goalpost, alongside the caption, "What's my name.. what's my name?"

IPL Soccer founder Sany Supra expressed his joy on having Sunny Leone on board.

"Football and the Entertainment world together to showcase across the globe," he stated.

The tournament helmed in UK will flag off in June 2020.

 

 

