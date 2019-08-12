close

Sunny Leone continues as Most Googled Celeb in India

File photo

Mumbai: It's August 2019 and actress Sunny Leone is still at the top of the list of Most Googled Celebrities in India, surpassing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

According to Google Trends` analytics, most searches related to Sunny are with respect to her videos, besides her biopic series "Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone".

Also, the trends show that a large number of searches for Sunny originate from Northeastern states such as Manipur and Assam.

On managing to remain at the top position, Sunny said: "My team bought this to my notice and I have to attribute this to my fans who have constantly been there for me . It`s a great feeling."

Last year, too, Sunny topped the list of Most Googled Celebrities in India. 

