Sunny Leone dances to Govinda-Karisma Kapoor's 'Aa Jaana Aa Jaana' track and it's sheer madness—Watch

New Delhi: The stunner of an actress Sunny Leone is currently busy shooting for her maiden Malayalam movie 'Rangeela'. The gorgeous face recently uploaded a small video from the sets and looks like she is having a blast already!

Sunny shared a dance video where she along with her team can be seen grooving to the beats of 90s hit song 'Aa Jaana Aa Jaana' from Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's 'Coolie No 1'. Her caption read: “You know a little masti in the day is needed with the team!! @nishitpsoni , @sunnyrajani, Raj, @jeetihairtstylist, Cameron, and @hitendrakapopara, @rangeela_movie.”

The video clearly shows how much fun Sunny and her team had. Looks like they shot this dance video in between breaks.

'Rangeela' is currently being shot in Goa and happens to be a comedy-drama. The film is directed by Santhosh Nair and will also have a special dance number featuring Sunny Leone.

The movie stars Suraj Venjaramoodu and Salim Kumar in lead roles whereas Hareesh Kanaran, Aju Varghese and Ramesh Pisharody play pivotal parts. The venture is backed by Jayalal Menon under his production banner Backwater Studios and co-produced under Fairytale Productions.

So are you excited to watch Sunny Leone in Mollywood?