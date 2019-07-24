Sunny Leone gives major style lessons this monsoon—Pics

New Delhi: The gorgeous Sunny Leone grabs eyeballs the moment she steps out in public. The actress was recently spotted with her daughter Nisha at Juhu and was all smiles as the paps went crazy clicking them. Dressed in blue co-ords that she paired with a beige shrug, Sunny looked monsoon ready. She completed her outfit with rain boots and tied her hair up in a bun. The stunner surely knows how to keep her fashion game on point and her pics often go viral.

Check out the pics from her recent day out here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber adopted Nisha in July 2017. Since then, the little one is often clicked with her parents and never misses a chance to wave at the paparazzi. Nisha also has two siblings—Noah and Asher who were welcomed by the Weber family in March 2018 via surrogacy.

On the work front, she recently featured in the song 'Crazy Habibi vs Decent Munda' along with Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma. Sunny looked ravishing throughout the song and won hearts with her killer dance moves.

'Crazy Habibi vs Decent Munda' is a part of the film 'Arjun Patiala' that has Kriti Sanon playing the female lead.