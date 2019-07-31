Sunny Leone is a sight to behold in red Indian outfit - Pics

Actress Sunny Leone has ditched her modern avatar and dazzles in Indian outfits in her latest pictures posted on Instagram. She appears to have done a photoshoot for a wedding magazine - Wedding Vows - and needless to say, she looks ravishing.

Sunny shared a set of pictures of herself in red and purple lehengas and she shines bright in them.

In the recently-posted photo, the actress is a sight to behold in a red lehenga choli, which she paired with dazzling earrings and maangteeka.

For the purple lehenga, she opted to wear a golden blouse with it and matching dupatta.



Lovely. Isn't it?

Sunny is one of the most-followed celebs of the industry. She is an avid social media user and keeps her fans posted with pictures from her events, shoots and holidays.

Sunny Leone is married to Daniel Weber and the couple is parents to daughter Nisha and twin boys Noah and Asher.

On the professional front, Sunny has Tamil film 'Veeramadevi' in the line-up and she will also co-host 'Splitsvilla' with Rannvijay Singha.