Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone posts a 'fun at work' pic, looks stunning in a shimmering dress!

Sunny Leone looks happy dancing in her stunning shimmering crop top and skirt. Also, do notice the background dancers wearing masks as part of their costumes. 

Sunny Leone posts a &#039;fun at work&#039; pic, looks stunning in a shimmering dress!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is currently in Los Angeles with her fam jam. Her social media presence is fabulous and fans love to follow her regular updates. With slowly TV and film shoot resuming in India amid lockdown with some restrictions, Sunny took to Instagram and posted a 'happy at work' picture.

Who says work can't be fun!!?!!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Who says work can’t be fun!!?!!

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

She looks happy dancing in her stunning shimmering crop top and skirt. Also, do notice the background dancers wearing masks as part of their costumes. Quite cool, right?

Amid this lockdown to fight coronavirus, Sunny Leone launched her new show 'Locked Up With Sunny' online. On the show, host Sunny interacts with new guests by going live and discussing how they are spending their quarantine time all this while.

She interacted with celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani, actress Daisy Shah, Giorgia Andriani and next is up 'MTV' VJ and 'Splitsville' host Rannvijay Singh including many others.

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone and hubby Daniel Weber have been urging fans to maintain social distancing. In fact, they even trained their kids - Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher and Noah - how to wear masks in the times of corona.

 

 

Sunny Leone
