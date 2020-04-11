हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone posts yet another scintillating photoshoot pic, poses in a black bikini

Sunny Leone is surely raising the hotness quotient in her black two-piece while posing for the photoshoot.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Sunny Leone is on fire! She has been sharing pictures from her old photoshoot with ace lensman Dabboo Ratnani on Instagram. And she posted yet another jaw-dropping picture wearing a black bikini and hanging out in a pool. 

Sunny is surely raising the hotness quotient in her black two-piece while posing for the photoshoot.

Amid this lockdown to fight coronavirus, Sunny Leone launched her new show 'Locked Up With Sunny' online. On the show, host Sunny interacts with new guests by going live and discussing how they are spending their quarantine time all this while.

She recently went live with ace celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani, actress Daisy Shah, Giorgia Andriani and next is up 'MTV' VJ and 'Splitsville' host Rannvijay Singh. 

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone and hubby Daniel Weber have been urging fans to maintain social distancing. In fact, they even trained their kids - Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher and Noah - how to wear masks in the times of corona.

 

Tags:
Sunny LeoneSunny Leone picssunny leone photoshootDabboo Ratnanisunny leone insta pics
