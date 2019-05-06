Sunny Leone raises temperature in a floral bikini, shares pic on social media

New Delhi: The stunner of an actress Sunny Leone recently took to her social media account and shared a picture of her wearing a floral bikini. She is currently in Jaipur and shooting for the upcoming season of reality show MTV Spiltsvilla season 12.

Sunny wrote in the picture caption: “Pulled this bikini after a long time! Time for a swim in a my private villa pool here in Jaipur! Gorgeous resort!”

Isn't she looking super stunning and glamourous.

Sunny was recently seen on Arbaaz Khan's show 'Pinch' and made opened up on her controversial life journey.

The actress was first seen in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 5' and soon after that, she made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt's thriller outing 'Jism 2'.

Ever since that in 2012, Sunny has featured in several movies and hosted shows on MTV such as 'Splitsvilla' and 'Haunted Weekends with Sunny Leone' to name a few.

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber adopted their first child Nisha Kaur from Latur, a village in Maharashtra in July 2017. She was 21 months old at the time of adoption.

On March 4, 2018, the couple announced the birth of their twin boys Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber born through surrogacy.