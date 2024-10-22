Sunny Leone Reflects On Motherhood In Heartfelt Post With Her Children, Says, ‘Mothers Are Always Mothering’

Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone, who last hosted the dating reality show 'MTV Splitsvilla X5', feels that motherhood is a full-time duty with no downtime.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a picture with her kids Asher, Nisha and Noah.

She wrote in the caption, “Work or no work…mothers are always mothering! @nishakweber @noahsinghweber11 @ashersweber11”.

In the picture, the actress was seen wearing a red coloured Indian ethnic wear.

Sunny Leone tied the knot with Daniel Weber in 2011. In July 2017, Sunny and Daniel had adopted their first child, a baby girl, from Latur, a village in Maharashtra, and named her Nisha Kaur Weber.

On March 4, 2018, the couple had announced the birth of their twin boys, born through surrogacy. They named the boys Asher and Noah.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen in the neo-noir thriller ‘Kennedy’, directed by Anurag Kashyap. The movie stars Rahul Bhat, alongside Sunny. The movie premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The film marks the first collaboration between Sunny and Anurag Kashyap.

The actress made her Hindi debut in 2012, she made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt's erotic thriller ‘Jism 2’ and shifted her focus to mainstream acting which was followed up with ‘Jackpot’, ‘Ragini MMS 2’, ‘Ek Paheli Leela’, ‘Tera Intezaar’, and the Malayalam film ‘Madhura Raja’ in 2019.

The actress will also be seen in the upcoming movie ‘The Battle of Bhima Koregaon’, a period war romantic drama film directed and produced by Ramesh Thete under his banner Ramesh Thete Films.

It depicts the events that took place during the Battle of Koregaon.