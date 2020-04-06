Sunny Leone’s bewitching look in a blue bikini turns up the heat on Instagram – Pic inside

New Delhi: Actress Sunny Leone has already brought summer vibes to Instagram and her bewitching looks in the photos she has been sharing recently, are raising the glam quotient by several notches. In a series of posts titled ‘12 Days of Summer’, Sunny has been treating her Instafam to some fabulous photos of herself in beachwear. Just recently, she set the internet ablaze in a blue bikini and her killer expressions add to the oomph factor. The shot has been taken by ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

Take a look at the photo here:

Also, here are her other jaw-dropping looks. Keep scrolling down.

Isn’t Sunny raising the hotness levels with each photo?

The photoshoot pictures are being used by Sunny to promote her new show 'Locked Up With Sunny', wherein she interacts with celebrities by going live. Through the platform, the people discuss how they are spending their quarantine break amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Sunny is quite a sensation on social media and is followed by over 33 million people. Most of her posts go crazy viral.

She entered the Hindi entertainment industry with the reality show 'Bigg Boss 5' while her debut film as an actress was 2012's 'Jism 2'. Later, she starred in films such as 'Jackpot', 'Ragini MMS 2', 'Ek Paheli Leela', 'Kuch Kuch Locha Hai' and 'Mastizaade'. Sunny also has several dance sequences to her credits. 'Splitsvilla' and 'Haunted Weekends' are some of the reality shows on her resume.

Sunny is married to Daniel Weber and the couple has three kids – daughter Nisha and twin boys Noah and Asher.