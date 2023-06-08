Sunny Leone Teases Pool Pics With Floating Breakfast From Her Maldives Vacay

New Delhi: Sunny Leone recently took to her Instagram handle and posted pictures from her Maldives vacay. Known for her hot looks and style, the stunner can be seen enjoying her floating breakfast in the pool and captioned the picture as “no filter needed this morning!”. She wore a glamorous black swimwear with huge black shades. The picturesque background is just adding more beauty to her pictures.

On Wednesday, Sunny made a tweet on her account about her banana ride. “When you think standing on a Banana Ride is a good idea.” the tweet read.

She has been updating her followers with a lot of posts and videos on her Instagram from her Maldives vacation. From falling off the banana boat to soaking in some vitamin D, Sunny has kept all of us updated about her vacation and gave us some major vacation goals.

Recently, she was seen at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival where her movie Kennedy got rave reviews. It was the only Indian film selected by the esteemed jury and received accolades from a global audience for brilliant performances including a seven-minute standing ovation. She was present at the festival along with director Anurag Kashyap and actor Rahul Bhat.

The film premiered during the midnight screening at the Cannes 2023.

She posted pictures from the Amfar red carpet in a mesmerising black shoulder bodycon dress. Designed by the talented fashion designer Zeena Zaki.