Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone twins in a black swimsuit with close friend, chills by the pool - Pic proof

Amid this lockdown to fight coronavirus, Sunny Leone launched her new show 'Locked Up With Sunny' online.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: B-Town stunner Sunny Leone is currently in Los Angeles with her fam jam. The gorgeous star recently had the pleasure of meeting her close friend in LA and also enjoy some pool time to beat the summer heat.

Sunny Leone took to Instagram and posted the picture. She can be seen twinning in a black swimsuit with her BFF. Her caption reads: With my very close friend @nuria.contreras thanks for having all of us over! So nice to go swimming!! Love you!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Amid this lockdown to fight coronavirus, Sunny Leone launched her new show 'Locked Up With Sunny' online. On the show, host Sunny interacts with new guests by going live and discussing how they are spending their quarantine time all this while.

She interacted with celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani, actress Daisy Shah, Giorgia Andriani and next is up 'MTV' VJ and 'Splitsville' host Rannvijay Singh including many others.

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone and hubby Daniel Weber have been urging fans to maintain social distancing. In fact, they even trained their kids - Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher and Noah - how to wear masks in the times of corona.

 

