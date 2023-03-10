topStoriesenglish2581863
NewsLifestylePeople
SUNNY LEONE

'Sunny Leone Unnecessarily Being Harassed', Says Kerala HC In Cheating Case

Suny Leone Court Case: The court posted the case for March 31 after stating that the probe can continue.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 08:22 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

'Sunny Leone Unnecessarily Being Harassed', Says Kerala HC In Cheating Case

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday said that it is inclined to quash criminal proceedings against actress Sunny Leone, her husband Daniel Weber, and her employee in a cheating case registered against them. It orally remarked that there seemed to be no criminal offence made out against Sunny and that she was being unnecessarily harassed.

"What is the criminal offence in this? You are unnecessarily harassing the person (Sunny). I am inclined to quash this," the bench remarked.

The court eventually posted the case for March 31 after stating that the probe can continue.

On November 16, 2022, the court had stayed criminal proceedings against three following a case registered against them for cheating on a complaint by a Kerala-based event manager, who alleged that Sunny, despite being paid lakhs of rupees to appear and perform in events, did not show up.

Sunny and the others moved the High Court claiming they are innocent and that even if the allegations are taken at face value, the offences alleged would not be attracted.

Their plea said the complainant has not faced any losses due to the petitioners but the petitioners' lives are being adversely affected by the case.

The plea also pointed out that the complainant had also moved a civil suit with the same allegations but it was dismissed by a magistrate's court in July 2022 for want of evidence.

Therefore, they moved the High Court seeking quashing of the proceedings against them.

 

Live Tv

Sunny Leonesunny leone court casesunny leone newsSunny Leone picsKerala HC

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?