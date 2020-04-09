Sunny Leone's dance video with 'Race 3' actress Daisy Shah needs all your attention - Watch

New Delhi: Amid lockdown to combat the deadly novel coronavirus in the country which has posed a severe health crisis globally, our celebs are finding out new ways to entertain their fans. This time, joining a league of B-Towners is Sunny Leone. She has been very active on social media lately and is seen posting fun stuff too.

Sunny started a new virtual show 'Locked Up With Sunny' and she is making waves online already. On the show, host Sunny interacts with new guests by going live and discussing how they are spending their quarantine time all this while.

This time, in 'Locked Up With Sunny' she shared a fun dance video with 'Race 3' actress Daisy Shah. Watch it here:

As the world is grappling with the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, Sunny Leone has launched her new show virtually to keep up with the times and make the most of this lockdown period. She recently went live with ace celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani and shared never-seen-before pictures from her photoshoot.

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone and hubby Daniel Weber have been urging fans to maintain social distancing. In fact, they even trained their kids - Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher and Noah - how to wear masks in the times of corona.