Sunny Leone's 'masti' time at the pool with a friend

Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone has shared a boomerang video on Instagram where she is seen having "crazy fun" with a friend in the pool.

In the video, Sunny jumps into the pool with her friend. Sunny is seen sporting a black and white monokini.

"Masti...masti...masti with my girl @nuria.contreras (Masti= crazy fun)" she captioned the video, which currently has 492K views.

The actress, who is currently isolating in the US with her family, had recently shared a video where she is seen jumping on a trampoline. In the clip, she is seen wearing a black T-shirt paired with blue jeans.

Sunny will next be seen in "Veeramadevi" and "Koka Kola".