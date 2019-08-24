Sunny Leone's pic of helping daughter Nisha with her homework will make you smile

New Delhi: Actress Sunny Leone may be on a work trip to Dubai but she perfectly knows how to juggle between her professional and personal lives. We have proof. She recently treated us to a lovely picture of herself helping her daughter Nisha complete her homework and we are all hearts for it.

The picture features Nisha in front of Sunny as she helps the little one with her assignment and the Burj Khalifa can be seen in the background.

"On vacation but I believe in consistency with my daughter. Helping her finish the homework assignment I set for her. Beautiful Burj Khalifa in the background," Sunny captioned her post which has got over 9 lakh likes till now.

Take a look:

What a beautiful picture, Sunny!

Sunny Leone, married to Daniel Weber, is a mother to three children - Nisha and twin boys Noah and Asher. The couple adopted Nisha from an orphanage in Latur, Maharashtra, in 2017 and Noah and Asher were born to them via surrogacy in 2018.

Sunny entered the Hindi entertainment industry with the reality show 'Bigg Boss 5'. Her debut film as an actress was 2012's 'Jism 2'. 'Jackpot', 'Ragini MMS 2', 'Ek Paheli Leela', 'Kuch Kuch Locha Hai' and 'Mastizaade' are some of the other films on her resume. Sunny also has several dance sequences to her credits. She also co-hosts reality shows like 'Splitsvilla' and 'Haunted Weekends'.