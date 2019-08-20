Sunny Leone's 'pretty woman' moment captured by husband Daniel Weber - Pic

New Delhi: Have you seen actress Sunny Leone through her husband Daniel Weber's lens? If not, here you go. On Tuesday morning, Sunny shared a picture of herself leaning onto a piano set, dressed in a beautiful white outfit. The courtesy of the picture goes to none other than Daniel and the caption read, "'Pretty Woman' moment hehe."

Sunny glows in the white dress, paired with hoop earrings and black strappy sandals. The picture radiates elegance.

Take a look:

Sunny has recently shared several pictures of herself and in each one of them, she looks like a million bucks.

This one's was taken during an event on Monday night.

Then, she painted Instagram pink while posting about her show 'Splitsvilla'.

And, here's a picture of Sunny at an UN event.

Sunny and Daniel married in 2011. The couple is parents to three children - daughter Nisha and twin sons Noah and Asher. They adopted Nisha from an orphanage in Latur, Maharashtra, in 2017 and Noah and Asher were born to them via surrogacy in 2018.

Sunny entered the Hindi entertainment industry with the reality show 'Bigg Boss 5'. Her debut film as an actress was 2012's 'Jism 2'. She followed it up with films such as 'Jackpot', 'Ragini MMS 2', 'Ek Paheli Leela', 'Kuch Kuch Locha Hai' and 'Mastizaade'. Sunny also has several dance sequences to her credits. 'Splitsvilla' and 'Haunted Weekends' are some of the reality shows on her resume.