close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone's 'pretty woman' moment captured by husband Daniel Weber - Pic

On Tuesday morning, Sunny Leone shared a picture of herself leaning onto a piano set, dressed in a beautiful white outfit. The courtesy of the picture goes to Daniel Weber and the caption read, "'Pretty Woman' moment."

Sunny Leone&#039;s &#039;pretty woman&#039; moment captured by husband Daniel Weber - Pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@sunnyleone

New Delhi: Have you seen actress Sunny Leone through her husband Daniel Weber's lens? If not, here you go. On Tuesday morning, Sunny shared a picture of herself leaning onto a piano set, dressed in a beautiful white outfit. The courtesy of the picture goes to none other than Daniel and the caption read, "'Pretty Woman' moment hehe."

Sunny glows in the white dress, paired with hoop earrings and black strappy sandals. The picture radiates elegance. 

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Pretty Woman” moment hehe Photo by @dirrty99

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Sunny has recently shared several pictures of herself and in each one of them, she looks like a million bucks.

This one's was taken during an event on Monday night.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’s a Wild Cherry kinda night! @starstruckbysl @dirrty99

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Then, she painted Instagram pink while posting about her show 'Splitsvilla'. 

And, here's a picture of Sunny at an UN event.

Sunny and Daniel married in 2011. The couple is parents to three children - daughter Nisha and twin sons Noah and Asher. They adopted Nisha from an orphanage in Latur, Maharashtra, in 2017 and Noah and Asher were born to them via surrogacy in 2018.

Sunny entered the Hindi entertainment industry with the reality show 'Bigg Boss 5'. Her debut film as an actress was 2012's 'Jism 2'. She followed it up with films such as 'Jackpot', 'Ragini MMS 2', 'Ek Paheli Leela', 'Kuch Kuch Locha Hai' and 'Mastizaade'. Sunny also has several dance sequences to her credits. 'Splitsvilla' and 'Haunted Weekends' are some of the reality shows on her resume. 

Tags:
Sunny LeoneSunny Leone Daniel WeberSunny Leone pics
Next
Story

Rakul Preet Singh sets temperature soaring in blue bikini as she holidays in Ibiza - Pics

Must Watch

PT6M1S

Big day for Chandrayaan-2 mission, Chandrayaan-2 will enter moon orbit today