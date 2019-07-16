Super 30 box office collections: Hrithik Roshan film holds steady

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30', which hit the screens on Friday, had a 'decent' run at the box office on its first day. As per industry experts, the film had an excellent weekend and performed exceptionally well at multiplexes of metros and Tier-2 cities.

The film currently stands with net collections of Rs 57.68 crore.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest business collections of the film and wrote, "#Super30 is steady at multiplexes of urban centers [Day 4], which is driving its biz... Mass circuits remain ordinary/weak... Eyes ₹ 75 cr [+/-] total in Week 1... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 6.92 cr. Total: ₹ 57.68 cr. India biz."

"#Super30 faces the much-hyped #Hollywood biggie #TheLionKing on Fri [19 July 2019]... Will #Super30 dominate the marketplace or will the #Hollywood biggie [with voice over of SRK and Aryan Khan] lead the race?" he wrote in another tweet.

'Super 30' is based on Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who runs the Super 30 programme to train underprivileged students for IIT-JEE entrance. Hrithik plays the math wizard. The film is supported by actors like Nandish Sandhu, Aditya Shrivastava, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi and Amit Sadh form the supporting cast.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30' has been collectively produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.