Hrithik Roshan

'Super 30': What Hrithik Roshan said about Anand Kumar and his brother Pranav

Tweeting a picture with Anand Kumar's brother Pranav, Hrithik Roshan called him the 'unsung pillar of strength to Super 30' and said that he hopes his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan share the love and respect the Kumar brothers have for each other.

&#039;Super 30&#039;: What Hrithik Roshan said about Anand Kumar and his brother Pranav
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@hrithikroshan

New Delhi: Actor Hrithik Roshan, who plays Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar in the recently-released film 'Super 30', heaped praises for the maths wizard and his brother Pranav Kumar and the bond they share.  

Tweeting a picture with Pranav, whom he called the 'unsung pillar of strength to Anand Kumar and Super 30', the 45-year-old actor said that he hopes his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan share the kind of love and respect the Kumar brothers have for each other.

"I hope and pray my boys share the kind of love and respect that Anand sir and Pranav sir share for each other. Pranav is the unsung pillar of strength to Anand sir for his Super 30. Without him, there would be no super and no 30. Pranav sir, it has been a true honor to have known you," read the full text of Hrithik's post.

'Super 30' is based on Anand Kumar's life. He coaches 30 underprivileged children for IIT-JEE under his programme Super 30. The film also has chapters of all the people close to Anand Kumar. Actor Nandish Sandhu played the role of Pranav Kumar in 'Super 30''.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, 'Super 30' released on Friday to positive reviews mostly. Actor Mrunal Thakur, Aditya Shrivastava, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi and Amit Sadh also play pivotal roles in the film.

'Super 30' is expected to cross Rs 50 crore-mark at the box office over the weekend. As of now, it has earned Rs 30 crore. 

