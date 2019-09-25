close

Hrithik Roshan

Super 30's Anand Kumar praises Hrithik Roshan's acting talent

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Patna-based Super30 programme founder Anand Kumar has praised Hrithik Roshan, who played his role in "Super 30". He says the magic of the actor's talent is that he can mould him into any character.

Kumar tweeted on Wednesday morning: "So many people told me that Hrithik will now be seen like a teacher forever. I said 'watch the 'War' trailer and you will consider him as a soldier forever'.

"It is the magic of Hrithik's acting talent that he can mould himself into any character, this is why he was my first choice for 'Super 30'," he wrote.

Hrithik-starrer "Super 30" is based on the life of Anand Kumar, who runs the Super 30 programme for IIT-JEE aspirants from poor families. The actor essays Kumar's character in the film.

In "War", Hrithik and Tiger are pitted against each other. The two will be seen doing some death defining stunts in the film where the two stars will be having a showdown.

The film is set to be a visual spectacle for the quintessential action lovers, who will witness some jaw-dropping stunts.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2.

 

 

 

