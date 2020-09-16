Super...: Here's why Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan are trending again

New Delhi: Actor Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan have yet again sent the internet into a meltdown. The duo has been trending on and off since they moved in together during the lockdown to co-parent their sons Hrehaan and Hredhan. Now, Hrithik's comment on Sussanne's post has left the internet talking.

The post features Sussanne striking a pose at work and Hrithik found the picture to be "super". She captioned it as, "If you leave I won't cry... I won't waste a single day.. #neverlookback #eaglesnestwarmth."

Take a look:

Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014 but continue to share a cordial relationship. They are always together when it comes to their sons and families. Both of them have been spotted with each other on lunch, dinner dates and family holidays.

In March, when the lockdown was announced, Hrithik had taken to social media to reveal that Sussanne had 'graciously volunteered' to temporarily move in with him in order to co-parent Hrehaan and Hredhaan.