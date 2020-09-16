हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hrithik Roshan

Super...: Here's why Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan are trending again

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan divorced in 2014 but continue to share a cordial relationship. 

Super...: Here&#039;s why Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan are trending again

New Delhi: Actor Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan have yet again sent the internet into a meltdown. The duo has been trending on and off since they moved in together during the lockdown to co-parent their sons Hrehaan and Hredhan. Now, Hrithik's comment on Sussanne's post has left the internet talking.

The post features Sussanne striking a pose at work and Hrithik found the picture to be "super". She captioned it as, "If you leave I won't cry... I won't waste a single day.. #neverlookback #eaglesnestwarmth."

Take a look: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

If you leave I won’t cry... I won’t waste a single day.. #neverlookback #eaglesnestwarmth

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on

Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014 but continue to share a cordial relationship. They are always together when it comes to their sons and families. Both of them have been spotted with each other on lunch, dinner dates and family holidays.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Tradition . Family . Love . And my sweetest lord Ganesha . Thank you for always protecting us from evil 

A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan) on

In March, when the lockdown was announced, Hrithik had taken to social media to reveal that Sussanne had 'graciously volunteered' to temporarily move in with him in order to co-parent Hrehaan and Hredhaan.

Tags:
Hrithik RoshanSussanne KhanHrithik SussanneHrithik Roshan Sussanne Khan
Next
Story

Another Spoof Video Of "Rasode Mein Kaun Tha" By DJ Felix went viral hitting 4 Million Views
  • 50,20,359Confirmed
  • 82,066Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M25S

Bollywood breaking 20-20 : Saamna praised Jaya Bachchan's speech