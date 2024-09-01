Superstar Mammootty Reacts To Justice Hema Committee Report Row

Kochi: Veteran actor Mammootty on Sunday shared his thoughts on the ongoing controversy in the Malayalam film industry following the sexual harassment allegation made by actresses and also reacted to the Justice Hema Committee report that was recently made public.

In a post on Facebook, Mammootty penned a long note that read, "This post is based on the current developments that Malayalam cinema is facing. The organizational method is that the organisation and leadership of the actors react first. Waited this much because I believe that I should give my opinion as a member only after such professional responses. Cinema is the epitome of society. All the good and bad in society is in the movie. The film industry is something that society pays close attention to. Therefore, all the small and big things that happen there will be a big discussion. In order to prevent anything unpleasant from happening, filmmakers need to be careful and vigilant so that nothing untoward happens in this sector."

Praising the initiative of the Hema Committee, he stated, "The Justice Hema Committee was formed by the government to study the film industry and prepare a report to suggest solutions and recommend measures after something happened that should never have happened. We wholeheartedly welcome and support the recommendations and solutions outlined in that report. It is high time that all associations in the film industry join hands without distinction to implement them. The police investigation is proceeding vigorously on the complaints that have been raised. The full version of the Justice Hema committee report is before the court. There is no 'powergroup' in cinema. Cinema is not an arena where such things can exist. Justice Hema requested that the practical recommendations of the committee report should be implemented and necessary legislation should be enacted if there are legal obstacles. Ultimately the film must survive."

Earlier this month, a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report on harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry was made public.

It contains shocking accounts alleging harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of women professionals.

The 235-page report, published after redacting the names of witnesses and the accused, notes that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by about 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who dominate and exert control over the industry.

The report of the three-member panel headed by a former judge of the Kerala High Court and set up by the state government in 2017, was submitted to the Pinrayi Vijyan-led Kerala government in December 2019 and made public only this month.

Kerala government on Sunday said that it has decided to form a special investigation team, led by a senior police officer, to investigate allegations of sexual abuse in the Malayalam film industry.

"In light of recent interviews and statements from several women in the Malayalam film industry detailing the hardships they have faced, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened a meeting with senior police officials here on Sunday," said an official release from the Chief Minister's Office.