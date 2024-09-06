Superstar Prabhas, Affectionately Called ‘Darling’ By Fans, Donates Rs.4 Crore For Disaster Relief

New Delhi: Pan-India superstar Prabhas has captivated the nation not only with his acting but with his profound acts of kindness. The beloved actor has recently donated ₹2 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to aid victims of the devastating Wayanad landslide. This substantial contribution underscores Prabhas’s unwavering commitment to providing relief during natural disasters.

But Prabhas’s philanthropic efforts didn’t stop there. In a remarkable show of compassion, he has also pledged ₹1 crore each to the disaster relief funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana within the same month. This brings his total donations for disaster relief to an impressive ₹4 crore in just 30 days. These funds will support the ongoing relief operations for flood-affected communities in these states, highlighting Prabhas’s deep-rooted sense of responsibility and care for his fellow citizens.

In an industry where many focus on personal accolades, Prabhas distinguishes himself through his continuous efforts to give back to society. His recent contributions are a testament to the profound impact one individual can have, reinforcing why he is celebrated as much for his heart as for his cinematic achievements.

Prabhas’s commitment to supporting those in need, alongside his blockbuster roles, underscores his status as not just a film icon but a genuine hero. His actions serve as a reminder of the true meaning of stardom, reflecting the values that make him a cherished figure both on-screen and in real life.

It’s no surprise that Prabhas is affectionately known as “Darling” — his deeds resonate deeply, demonstrating that his compassion is as expansive as his fame across India.