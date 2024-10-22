Superstar Ram Charan’s Wax Figure To Debut At Madame Tussauds Singapore In Summer 2025

Award-winning actor and producer Ram Charan will soon become a part of the illustrious Madame Tussauds Singapore, as his wax figure is scheduled to be unveiled in the summer of 2025. Best known for his stellar performances in critically acclaimed films such as 'RRR' (2022) and the upcoming 'Game Changer,' Ram Charan received the "Madame Tussauds of the Future Award" at the star-studded 2024 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, held at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. This recognition highlights his immense success not only in South Indian cinema but also on the global stage.

Expressing his excitement, Ram Charan said, “It’s an honor to be a part of Madame Tussauds alongside other cinematic legends. As a child, I would visit the museum, taking photos with the wax figures of icons, never imagining I would one day stand among them. I’m grateful to Madame Tussauds for acknowledging my work and pushing me to strive for even greater heights.”

In a heartwarming reveal, the Madame Tussauds team announced that Ram Charan’s beloved pet, Rhyme, will be included alongside his wax figure, making him one of the few celebrities, alongside Queen Elizabeth II, to have their pet immortalized. Ram Charan shared his gratitude, saying, "Including Rhyme with my figure is truly special to me. This one is for my little companion.”

IIFA and Madame Tussauds Singapore have been in collaboration since 2017 when they launched the IIFA Awards Experience at the Singapore attraction. This partnership continues to celebrate the best of Indian cinema on a global platform, with Ram Charan being the latest icon to join other stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Karan Johar, and Amitabh Bachchan in the IIFA Zone.

Andre Timmins, Co-Founder of IIFA, said, “Our partnership with Madame Tussauds has been a wonderful journey, showcasing the brilliance of Indian cinema to international audiences. Ram Charan’s addition to this prestigious line-up reflects the growing global appeal of Indian cinema, and we look forward to celebrating more icons in the future.”

Alex Ward, Regional Director of Gateway Asia, Merlin Entertainments, added, “We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with IIFA to honor the legends of Indian cinema. Welcoming Ram Charan’s wax figure to Madame Tussauds Singapore, alongside other stars, truly enhances our IIFA Zone experience."

As Madame Tussauds Singapore marks its 10th anniversary this year, fans can stay updated on the latest events and unveilings by signing up for the e-newsletter on the official website.