trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2670009
NewsLifestylePeople
SUPRIYA PATHAK

Supriya Pathak Opens Up On Her Bond With Shahid Kapoor, Says 'We Are Very Family-Oriented...'

Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur got married in 1988 and have two kids, son Ruhaan Kapoor and daughter Sanah Kapur. Pankaj was first married to Neliima Azeem, with whom he had Shahid.

Last Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 06:52 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Supriya Pathak Opens Up On Her Bond With Shahid Kapoor, Says 'We Are Very Family-Oriented...' Pic Courtesy: ANI

Mumbai: Actor Supriya Pathak got candid about her bond with her stepson Shahid Kapoor and his kids. "Shahid is my son, and his kids are my grandchildren. I share a great bond with both my grandchildren, and as a family, we all put in efforts to strengthen our bonds. We are very family-oriented and believe in sticking together through thick and thin. I feel as generations pass, the bonds within families evolve. I have a friendlier and more open relationship with my daughter than I had with my mother," Supriya said in a statement.

Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur got married in 1988 and have two kids, son Ruhaan Kapoor and daughter Sanah Kapur. Pankaj was first married to Neliima Azeem, with whom he had Shahid. Supriya opened up about her equation with her family during the promotion of her new film 'Gangster Ganga'. It is touted to be a heartwarming story of a grandma and her grandson and the evolution of their relationship.

Reflecting on her diverse characters, she stated, "Regardless of the role or genre that comes my way, it has to be significant and exciting. 'Hansa' was a unique character and it had a great impact on the audience , and then I portrayed 'Dhankor' in Ramleela, which was different yet important and unique. I feel I'm offered more interesting roles now than I used to be in my youth. Nowadays, there's so much happening, and the work I get is exciting. I enjoy working and bringing my characters to life.” 'Gangster Ganga' can be streamed on JioCinema from October 4. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train