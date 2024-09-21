Surbhi Chandna Channels Kareena Kapoor’s Iconic 'Poo' Vibe In Glamorous Macau Vacation Video

Mumbai: Actress Surbhi Chandna shared a stunning video from her trip to Macau, capturing the essence of glam and confidence reminiscent of Kareena Kapoor Khan's iconic character, Poo, from the 2001 classic ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’.

With her infectious energy and chic style, Surbhi effortlessly channels the fabulous vibes that made Poo a beloved figure in Bollywood.

On Kareena Kapoor Khan's 44th birthday, Surbhi delighted her 6.1 million Instagram followers with a captivating video from her trip to Macau. Dressed in a stunning blue halter neck dress featuring a side slit, Surbhi embraced a natural makeup look that perfectly complemented her long, flowing hair.

As she strolled through the city, taking in its architectural wonders, she grooved to the nostalgic track "Deewana Hai Dekho," evoking the iconic chemistry between Kareena's Poo and Hrithik Roshan's Rohan from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’.

Surbhi’s vibrant energy and stylish flair beautifully paid tribute to the beloved character, making the moment all the more special.

In the caption, she wrote: “POO CORE…Promise to make you crave a holiday right away…come spend a day with me in Macau”.

Surbhi and her husband, Karan Sharma, who have been together for over 13 years, are currently on a birthday trip to China. They had tied the knot on March 2, 2024 in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

On the professional front, she marked her TV debut in 2009 with a cameo in the longest-running sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. After a gap of four years, she played Suzanne in the show 'Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi'.

She then essayed the role of Haya in 'Qubool Hai'. Surbhi has been a part of shows like 'Ishqbaaaz', 'Dil Boley Oberoi', 'Sanjivani', and 'Naagin 5'.

She was last featured in the show 'Sherdil Shergill'.

Surbhi also appeared in the web series 'Rakshak - India's Braves: Chapter 2'. The show is set against the backdrop of the Kulgam operation, and the biographical war drama unfolds the courageous saga of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh (Barun Sobti), and DSYP Aman Kumar Thakur (played by Vishwas Kini).