SURBHI JYOTI

Surbhi Jyoti To Marry Beau Sumit Suri At Jim Corbett, Shares Stunning Pre-Wedding Photos

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri are expected to exchange vows on October 27 at Aahana luxury resort at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. 

|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2024, 04:21 PM IST|Source: ANI
Surbhi Jyoti To Marry Beau Sumit Suri At Jim Corbett, Shares Stunning Pre-Wedding Photos (Image: @surbhijyoti/ Instagram)

 Actor Surbhi Jyoti, best known for her stint in TV shows 'Qubool Hai' and 'Naagin', is all set to tie the knot with beau Sumit Suri.

On Saturday, Surbhi took to Instagram and shared mesmerizing images with Sumit from their pre-wedding photoshoot in the lap of nature at a resort in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand.

The photos showed the couple dressed in green-coloured outfits, striking adorable poses.

"These roots run deep, carrying stories of sunshine and rain, resilience and grace.

Sumit and I chose to begin our journey here, under nature's sacred canopy, honouring the trees that stand tall and the five elements that keep us whole," she captioned the post.

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

As soon as this post was shared, celebrities, friends and fans poured their love and wishes on the soon-to-be bride-to-be and groom-to-be.

"Congratulations you both," actor Sreejita De commented.

"Omgggggggggg can't express my happiness...into tears," a fan wrote.

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri are expected to exchange vows on October 27 at Aahana luxury resort at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. 

