Surekha Sikri accepts National Film Award in wheelchair

New Delhi: Actress Surekha Sikri arrived on a wheelchair to accept her National Film Award on Monday here, and was welcomed with a loud cheer and standing ovation from the guests.

Surekha won Best Supporting Actress award for her portrayal of a nagging grandma in "Badhaai Ho". The ceremony to give out the 66th National Film Awards was held here on Monday.

There was a standing ovation as Surekha arrived in a wheelchair on stage to receive the award. The applause continued till she accepted the award and left the stage.

A few months ago, when the awards were announced, Surekha had thanked the writers of the unconventional entertainer.

"I am feeling really excited about this. It makes me so happy. I want to congratulate the writers of the film. They wrote a very good script. I also thank Amit Sharma for directing this film," Surekha told IANS.

The veteran actress made her debut in 1978 with the political drama "Kissa Kursi Ka", and carved her space with some unforgettable roles in films, television and theatre.

"Badhaai Ho" is a comedy about a grown-up son dealing with society when his parents tell him they are expecting a child. The film featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

Filmmaker Amit Sharma received a National Film Award in the category of Best Popular Film providing Wholesome Entertainment.