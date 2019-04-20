close

Surveen Chawla and husband Akshay Thakker blessed with a baby girl—See first pic

The proud mom Surveen took to Instagram and shared a cutesy first pic of the infant.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television and film actress Surveen Chawla has welcomed a baby girl in her home with husband Akshay Thakker. The proud mom took to Instagram and shared a cutesy first pic of the infant. The post shows two tiny feet and we can't stop gushing over the innocence and purity it depicts.

The actress captioned the pic as “We now have her tiny feet to fill the tiny shoes! Blessed by her wonderful arrival in our little family! Welcoming our daughter Eva @akshaythakker”

The actress flaunted her baby bump on social media and kept her fans updated about the pregnancy. Here is extending our heartiest congratulations to the lovely couple!

For the unversed, Surveen tied the knot with businessman beau Akshay Thakker at the picturesque Italy in 2015. The actress had made the marriage public in 2017, surprising all her fans.

After starting her career with television show 'Kahin To Hoga', the actress worked in Hindi films as well. She was seen in 'Hate Story 2', 'Ugly', 'Parched' etc.

