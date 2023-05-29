Surveen Chawla Raises Oomph In Leopard-Print Power Suit, Drops Racy Video From Cannes 2023

New Delhi: 'Sacred Games' actor Surveen Chawla is raising the mercury on the internet with her latest video. The actor, who has been making waves with her drool-worthy looks at Cannes 2023, on Sunday shared a scintillating video of her where she is seen modelling a power suit.

The actor is seen dressed up in a leopard print power suit which she teamed with sexy black bralette. The video shows her seductively posing for the cameras. The actress accessorized her glamorous look with chains and a statement bracelet. She captioned the photo writing, "Unleashed." The gorgeous actress can be seen flaunting her toned midriff and killer expressions in the video.

Reacting to her video, a user wrote, "The woman who is as mature in acting as she is in glamour."

Last week, Surveen stole the spotlight at French Riviera when she walked the red carpet at the ongoing movie gala event in a vibrant yellow lehenga skirt. Capturing hearts in a breathtaking yellow Seema Gujral ensemble, Surveen was quite the ray of sunshine at the event.

Speaking of her experience Surveen said, "I am thrilled to be back at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and I couldn't be happier to be here. Cannes is the perfect platform for artists to express themselves, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to showcase my style and represent Indian cinema. This year, I wanted to make a statement with my fashion choice, and Seema Gujral design allowed me to do just that. The fusion of classic and contemporary elements in the design perfectly aligned with my personal style. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this incredible journey."