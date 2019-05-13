Surveen Chawla shares first pic of her newborn baby girl and it's a freeze frame moment! See photo

New Delhi: Television cum movie actress Surveen Chawla became a proud mommy to a baby girl on April 15, 2019. The gorgeous actress took to her Instagram and shared the first ever picture of her daughter Eva and we must say that the photo shoot is worth a freeze frame.

Surveen wrote in the caption: “To love ...I know now.... @butnaturalphotography.”

The actress had announced her pregnancy on social media with adorable baby bump pictures. She tied the knot with businessman beau Akshay Thakker at picturesque Italy. Her wedding news came as a pleasant surprise to fans as it was kept hush-hush.

She got married in 2015 but made in public only in December 2017. She had a Christian wedding in Italy. Does the place remind you of the recent star-studded wedding of the year—Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma too got married in Tuscany, Italy.

She got immense fame from Ekta Kapoor's daily soap 'Kahin To Hoga' which was her debut show. Surveen was even seen on dance reality show 'Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena' in 2008, where she paired up with Indian cricketer S Sreesanth.