SURVEEN CHAWLA

Surveen Chawla To Make Heads Turn At Cannes Film Festival 2023

Cannes 2023: Surveen Chawla will be seen walking the Cannes Film Festival 2023, making it her second time on the red carpet.

May 20, 2023

New Delhi: Actress Surveen Chawla has worked predominantly in television, web series and films. The powerhouse performer made an impressionable mark as 'Naina Naidu', in one of the most successful OTT shows in recent times, Rana Naidu. It's now confirmed that she will be making an appearance at the much-talked-about Cannes Film Festival 2023. 

Surveen who is fab in her style can carry off a fierce red suit with as much panache as a floral albeit feminine dress.  This marks Surveen's second visit to the prestigious film festival, as she made her debut at Cannes in 2013 for her film Ugly. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surveen Chawla (@surveenchawla)

Speaking on the same, Surveen says, "I am excited to be returning to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival for the second time! Cannes holds a special place in my heart, and it is an incredible honour to be a part of this iconic red carpet. I've been fortunate enough to be attending one of the most prestigious events of the year attended by film enthusiasts, fashion experts, and the biggest names in the entertainment industry.  I look forward to showcasing a part of our vibrant culture through a high fashion lens!"

All eyes are on Surveen next, who is set to create waves with her elegance, glam, and captivating presence on the red carpet. 

