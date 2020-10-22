Sushant Singh death case: Subramanian Swamy writes to PM Modi, seeks review of AIIMS medical report

New Delhi: The Sushant Singh Rajput death case has news twist as BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Thursday (October 22) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a review of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) medical report. The AIIMS panel had ruled out the possibility of murder in Sushant's case.

In his letter, Subramanian Swamy had pointed out lapses in the report prepared by Dr Sudhir Gupta-led team which had ruled out the murder angle in the actor's death case. Notably, Dr Gupta headed the AIIMS panel that re-examined Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

The BJP MP tweeted, “If I do not get response from PM on the need to re-review the review of Dr. Sudhir Gupta Special Committee findings on Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy, I have a right to file a PIL. Under Articles 19 and 21 I have right to know how SSR’s life was deprived and for speedy justice."

If I do not get response from PM on the need to re-review the review of Dr. Sudhir Gupta Special Committee findings on Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy, I have a right to file a PIL. Under Articles 19 and 21 I have right to know how SSR’s life was deprived and for speedy justice. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 22, 2020

Sushant Singh's family lawyer Vikas Singh has urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to look into the conduct of Dr Gupta.

Earlier on October 15, the CBI termed "speculative" and "erroneous" the media reports claiming that the agency has concluded its probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case and may soon file a closure report. In the third such statement since registering an FIR in the case, the CBI termed as speculative stories related to its finding in the matter.

The central probe agency is investigating a case of abetment to suicide against Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members.

The agency had taken over the FIR filed on the complaint of KK Singh, Rajput's father, at a Patna police station alleging criminal conspiracy, abetment to suicide, wrongful confinement, criminal breach of trust, theft, and criminal intimidation, which was forwarded to the Centre for a CBI probe.

The Bollywood actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. The Mumbai Police has been probing the case taking into account various angles. In its conclusive medico-legal opinion to the CBI, the six-member team of forensic doctors had dismissed the claims of "poisoning and strangling" made in the case.