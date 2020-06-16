Sushant Singh Rajput, a part of my heart has gone with you, writes Kriti Sanon in emotional tribute to ‘Raabta’ co-star

New Delhi: Actress Kriti Sanon, who co-starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in ‘Raabta’, on Tuesday shared a heartbreaking tribute to the late star. Sharing pictures from the happier times with Sushant, Kriti said that a piece of heart has gone with him and she is completely broken with his passing away.

“Sush, I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where dying felt easier or better than living,” read an excerpt from Kriti’s eulogy.

Kriti and Sushant had first met while filming ‘Raabta’ in 2017. They were quite close and were also rumoured to be dating then. She was one of the few stars who attended Sushant’s funeral on Monday.

Meanwhile, in her moving post for Sushant, she added, “I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, I wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. I wish I could have fixed that something which was broken inside you.. I couldn’t..”

“I wish so, so many things.. A part of my heart has gone with you.. and a part will always keep you alive.. Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will,” Kriti signed off.

Take a look at her post here:

Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon too remembered Sushant with a heartfelt post:

Sushant was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai on Sunday. He was said to be under stress and depression for some months.