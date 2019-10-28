close

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput and ladylove Rhea Chakraborty leave airport in the same car—Photos

Sushant Singh Rajput and ladylove Rhea Chakraborty leave airport in the same car—Photos
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Ace actor Sushant Singh Rajput and rumoured ladylove Rhea Chakraborty were recently clicked together at the airport. The latest 'it' couple in B-Town noticed the shutterbugs waiting to click them.

The duo happily waved and smiled at the paps and drove back in the same car from the airport. Both were dressed in their comfortable-looking casual wear. Check out the pictures here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The buzz about them being a couple has been doing the rounds for quite some time now but neither of them has openly acknowledged about dating each other in public.

Recently, pictures of them shopping in the streets of Capri in Italy had gone viral on the internet.

On the work front, Sushant has his kitty full of meaty roles. He has 'Dil Bechara', the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. He will also be seen in Tarun Mansukhani's 'Drive' opposite Jacqueline Fernandez.

Rhea was last seen in 2018 romantic drama 'Jalebi' which was directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj. The film was a remake of Bengali film 2016 venture 'Praktan'. It featured Rhea Chakraborty, debutant Varun Mitra and Digangana Suryavanshi in lead roles.

Next, she has 'Chehre' in her kitty which will be directed by Rumi Jaffery and produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Kirti Kharbanda in pivotal parts.

 

Sushant Singh RajputRhea ChakrabortySushant Singh Rajput girlfriend
