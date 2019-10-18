close

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput and rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty spotted in Italy, pics go viral!

The two have not opened up on their relationship status yet rumour mills are buzzing with the news that they might be seeing each other.

Sushant Singh Rajput and rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty spotted in Italy, pics go viral!
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Sushant Singh Rajput impressed the critics with performance in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' and recently his film with 'Dangal' fame director Nitesh Tiwari 'Chhichhore' did well at the Box Office too.

The actor always manages to stay in news and this time it's for his personal life. The buzz is strong that he is dating Rhea Chakraborty. The two have been spotted hanging out together on multiple occasions.

Recently, pictures of them chilling together in Capri, Italy went viral, sending fans into a tizzy. One of the fan clubs of the actor shared the photos where the two can be seen shopping on the streets of Italy. Sushant is wearing a white sweatshirt while Rhea is busying checking out the stuff in shops.

Check pictures here:

The two have not opened up on their relationship status yet rumour mills are buzzing with the news that they might be seeing each other.

On the work front, Sushant has his kitty full of meaty roles. He has 'Dil Bechara', the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. He will also be seen in Tarun Mansukhani's 'Drive' opposite Jacqueline Fernandez.

Rhea was last seen in 2018 romantic drama 'Jalebi' which was directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj. The film was a remake of Bengali film 2016 venture 'Praktan'. It featured Rhea Chakraborty, debutant Varun Mitra and Digangana Suryavanshi in lead roles.

Next, she has 'Chehre' in her kitty which will be directed by Rumi Jaffery and produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Kirti Kharbanda in pivotal parts.

 

