Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma's former manager Disha Salian dies, suicide suspected

New Delhi: Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma`s former manager Disha Salian died on Monday night by allegedly committing suicide. As per news agency ANI, Disha jumped off the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai`s Malad. The exact reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained. However, after interrogating her close friend, police said that Disha was suffering from depression for the last few days.

Soon after the news broke, Sushant and Varun took to their respective social media accounts to offer their condolences.

"It's such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha's family and friends. May your soul rest in peace," Sushant wrote.

While Varun shared an old photo of himself with Disha and said, "Am at a loss of words. Speechless, numb. It all looks unreal. So many memories. Such a lovely person and a dear friend. You always wore that smile every day and with such kindness, you dealt with everything that came your way. You will be deeply missed. Prayers and strength to the family. I still can't believe Disha you're gone. Gone too soon."

Actors such as Sonakshi Sinha, Mouni Roy, Prateik Babbar and Aayush Sharma also mourned Disha by offering their condolences on Varun’s post.

Nushrat Bharucha said, "Shaken. Just sunk hearing this really.. Don't know how to believe you are gone.. My thoughts and prayers with your family, whose grief I cannot even begin to fathom.. may you rest in peace Disha. Lots of love."

Comedian Bharti Singh, whom Disha had reportedly managed earlier, also condoled her death with an old photo.

Apart from Sushant, Varun and Bharti, it is being said that Disha has also managed Rhea Chakraborty’s work.