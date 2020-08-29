Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI asks Mumbai police to provide protection to Rhea Chakraborty

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday (August 29) wrote a letter to Mumbai police to provide protection to Rhea Chakraborty as she has claimed a threat to her and her family’s life.

On the CBI demand, the Mumbai police confirmed that it will provide protection to Rhea Chakraborty whenever she commutes from her residence to DRDO guest house.

Earlier on Thursday (August 27), actor Rhea Chakraborty had urged Mumbai police to provide her protection as she is being hounded by the media outside her building compound. She also said that some media persons are trying to enter her building compound forcefully.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Mumbai police soon arrived at Rhea's residence to provide her protection before she departs for the DRDO office with her brother Sovik Chakraborty to carry forward the CBI investigation.

Earlier on August 28, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) interrogated Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, for over ten hours.

According to CBI sources, agency officials questioned Rhea about her relationship with Sushant. Her statement was recorded by CBI`s Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad.

On accessing the details of the interrogation it was found that Riya could not give direct answer to the questions of the CBI.

She left the DRDO guest house for home after the questioning by the CBI but again left her house and arrived at the Santa Cruz Police Station demanding protection.