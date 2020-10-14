Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI completes its probe, may submit closure report soon

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) probe into the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is complete, sources close to the premier investigating agency said on Wednesday (October 14, 2020)

The sources said that the CBI is likely to submit its closure report to a CBI court in Patna in the next few days. According to sources, the CBI has so far ruled out any conspiracy or foul play, however, the court may decide the further course of action in the allegations against Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

This is to be noted that Chakraborty is out on bail in the drugs case and has urged the CBI to take action against her neighbour for giving 'false' statements to the media.

According to a PTI report, in a letter addressed to Nupur Sharma, heading the CBI's special team, Chakraborty said her neighbour Dimple Thawani had falsely claimed that Rajput had dropped her (Chakraborty) to her house in suburban Mumbai in his car on June 13, a day before he was found hanging at his residence in Bandra.

Chakraborty and her family members had been booked by Bihar Police for allegedly driving Rajput to suicide before the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Subsequently, she was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in September in connection with the drugs case related to Rajput's death.

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at four locations linked to filmmaker Dinesh Vijan in connection with its probe into the money laundering angle in the Rajput's death case.

The ED has questioned several people, including Chakraborty, her brother Showik and father Indrajit.

Earlier on October 8, the CBI had questioned Rajput's brother-in-law, Faridabad commissioner OP Singh and Sushant's sister Neetu.