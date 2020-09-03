Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI questions Indrajit Chakraborty, Bunty Sachdev and psychiatrist Susan Walker

New Delhi: The CBI investigation in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is in full swing with the interrogation of close associates and doctors, who treated the late actor over anxiety and mental health issues taking place round-the-clock every day.

On Thursday (September 3, 2020), the CBI officials probed Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty, Dr Suzanne Walker, Dr Vihang Vahia, Bunty Sachdev, who is the owner of Cornerstone Company, Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj, Keshav, Dipesh Sawant.

Sushant's flatmate and friend Siddharth Pithani was quizzed for 20 minutes, Bunty Sachdev was questioned for 3 hours and Indrajit Chakraborty for nearly 5 hours while the rest of the people continued to be questioned.

Today's investigation focused on three issues - Indrajit Chakraborty was interrogated on Sushant Singh's alleged depression theory, his treatment etc and whether his wife Sandhya too knew about all of this. Besides, what was Indrajit Chakraborty's role in Sushant Singh's financial planning and investment were probed.

Secondly, Bunty Sachdev was questioned over two things. He was questioned about Disha Salian's death and the link with Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The CBI is keen to check whether there is any angle involved in it? Disha Salian worked in Bunty Sachdev's company Cornerstone and managed the PR work of one of the films of Sushant.

Therefore, a few professional chats were exchanged between Disha and Sushant Singh Rajput. Along with this, questions about the alleged Rs 2.5 crore which went to Cornerstone Company from Sushant's account. Why was this money transferred and if the transaction was made under a deal? Whether the amount was transferred for some film promotion or project?

Thirdly, CBI questioned psychiatrist Susan Walker at around 12.40 pm on Thursday. Susan treated Sushant Singh Rajput in the last few months. She had previously spoken about Sushant being a patient of Bipolar Disorder.

Today CBI asked many questions related to the disease, the manner of treatment given by Susan to Sushant, medicines, causes of Sushant's mental stress. Besides her, Dr Vihang Vahia came to the DRDO for questioning at around 11 am on Thursday, and left the DRDO guest house at 6.30 am.

The questioning with Psychiatrist Dr Susan Walker is still underway.